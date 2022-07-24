China launches second module for its Space Station. And the ISS is destined for retirement

While many space programs have been slowed by the exclusion of Russia due to the war in Ukraine, China is launching the second of the three modules of the its space station under construction. It was the media of the People’s Republic, with public TV CCTV, that showed live images of the launch. This is the named module Wentian, weighing about 20 tons and without an astronaut on board, departed from the launch center in Wenchang, on the tropical island of Hainan. About 18 meters long and with a diameter of 4.2 meters, this module-laboratory will be hooked up to Tianhethe first module of the station that has already been in orbit since April 2021.

The three are waiting for him taikonauts, as the Chinese astronauts are called, who arrived in the Celestial Palace in early June, two are veterans: Chen Dong, Liu Yang, who in 2012 was the first Chinese woman to go to space and Cai Xuzhe, on her first flight . The launch is a new step towards the expansion of the Tiangong space station, on board which are three astronauts, and in October the Chinese Space Agency for Human Flight (Cmsa) plans to launch a second module, called Mengtian. Both pressurized modules, dedicated to scientific research in microgravity, will have to be hooked to the end of the Tianhe module so that, once completed, the structure will have the shape of a T.

The Wentian module is intended to host Biology experiments and also brings a small robotic arm to the Tiangong space station, complementary to the larger one already active, in order to allow more precise operations. The second module will be dedicated to materials science experiments and technological demonstrations. The development of the Chinese space station is the first sign of the major changes expected in space in the coming years. Currently the International Space Station it is the only fully operational inhabited and dedicated research facility, but it has its years and is expected to retire at the end of this decade. We are therefore thinking about the aftermath and, if on the one hand the United States is opening up future commercial initiatives, an internal committee of NASA, quoted by specialized sites, has expressed the fear that the American space agency could not being able to manage the transition phase from the International Space Station on time to commercial ones, with the risk of leaving a period of vacuum, its absence from the low orbit, the one about 400 kilometers from the earth’s surface where the space stations are operating.